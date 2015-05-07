FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Quercus TFI announces change in its shareholding structure
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Quercus TFI announces change in its shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Quercus TFI (Quercus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA transferred 6,655,000 shares of the company representing a 9.99 percent stake as payment for the investment certificates of a closed-end fund Q1 FIZ

* 6,655,000 shares of the company were sold at 7.85 zlotys ($2.20) per share

* After transaction, Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA does not own shares of the company

* Goldfinch 5 Sp. z o.o. SKA, an affiliated unit of Quercus TFI’s chairman of the management board, Sebastian Buczek will change its name to Rokicka-Buczek SKA

* Q1 FIZ is managed by Quercus TFI

Source text for Eikon: and and

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5676 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
