BRIEF-Space Q1 2015 negative operating result widens to EUR 1.3 mln , updates on merger with FILA
#Financials
May 7, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Space Q1 2015 negative operating result widens to EUR 1.3 mln , updates on merger with FILA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Space SpA :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 2015 negative operating result of 1.3 million euros ($1.48 million) versus negative operating result of 71,770 euros year ago

* Q1 2015 net loss of 13.3 million euros versus loss of 9.8 million euros

* Signed final merger agreement for the reversed takeover of F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA (FILA) into Space

* Merger to be implemented on June 1, 2015

* Space to change its name into F.I.L.A. Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini SpA

$1 = 0.8799 euros Gdynia Newsroom

