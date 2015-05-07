FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Digital Magics announces option capital increase; TIP to subscribe to capital increase for EUR 2 mln
May 7, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Digital Magics announces option capital increase; TIP to subscribe to capital increase for EUR 2 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :

* Announced on Wednesday its option capital increase for holders of convertible bonds “POC 2012” and “POC 2013”

* Subscription unit price is 4.95 euros ($5.62)

* Option ratio is 3 new shares for every 11 rights held

* Maximum of 1,008,183 ordinary shares without nominal value to be issued, for a total value of 4,990,505.85 euros

* To give 1 option right for each ordinary share held to its shareholders

* Subscription period is from May 11, 2015 to May 25, 2015

* Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (TIP) to subscribe to the capital increase for 2 million euros and additional 0.5 million euros as a guarantee for unopted issues

$1 = 0.8806 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
