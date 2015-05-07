BRIEF-Digital Magics announces option capital increase; TIP to subscribe to capital increase for EUR 2 mln

May 7 (Reuters) - Digital Magics SpA :
* Announced on Wednesday its option capital increase for holders of convertible bonds “POC 2012” and “POC 2013”
* Subscription unit price is 4.95 euros ($5.62)
* Option ratio is 3 new shares for every 11 rights held
* Maximum of 1,008,183 ordinary shares without nominal value to be issued, for a total value of 4,990,505.85 euros
* To give 1 option right for each ordinary share held to its shareholders
* Subscription period is from May 11, 2015 to May 25, 2015
* Tamburi Investment Partners SpA (TIP) to subscribe to the capital increase for 2 million euros and additional 0.5 million euros as a guarantee for unopted issues
