May 7 (Reuters) - Caltagirone Editore SpA :

* Board of Directors approves share buyback proposed on April 22

* To repurchase maximum of 3,750,000 ordinary shares for 5 million euros ($5.7 million)

* Buyback to start on May 11, 2015 and to finish on Oct. 21, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)