BRIEF-Azimut Holding Q1 2015 net profit jumps to 127.8 mln euros

May 7 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Reports Q1 2015 net profit of 127.8 million euros ($144.25 million) versus 36.5 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue is 238.2 million euros versus 117.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 provisions are 1.7 million euros versus 1.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 net interest income + fees equal 187.3 million euros versus 68.6 million euros a year ago

* Sees full year 2015 net profit of 200 million euros to 300 million euros