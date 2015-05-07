FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major car makers in S.Africa seen spending $623 mln in 2015
May 7, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

Major car makers in S.Africa seen spending $623 mln in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE TOWN, May 7 (Reuters) - Capital expenditure from the seven major car makers in South Africa, who include Ford, BMW and Toyota, is projected to be 7.5 billion rand ($623 million) in 2015, industry body NAAMSA said on Thursday.

“Investments of this magnitude confirm the commitment of multi-national automotive corporations to South Africa,” Johan van Zyl, president of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, said in a statement. ($1 = 12.0323 rand) (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Cropley)

