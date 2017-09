May 7 (Reuters) - Financiere Moncey SA :

* Reports no revenue in Q1, same as in 2014

* Subsidiary Financiere de l‘Artois reports Q1 revenue of 32.8 million euros ($37.01 million), up by 4 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8861 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)