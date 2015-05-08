FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Merlin closes share capital increase by 613.8 mln euros
May 8, 2015

BRIEF-Merlin closes share capital increase by 613.8 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Merlin Properties SOCIMI SA :

* Said on Thursday that 64,605,999 shares had been subscribed for, amounting to gross proceeds of 613.8 million euros ($686.8 million)

* During the preemptive subscription period 64,481,098 shares of Merlin, representing 99.8 percent of the shares offered in the share capital increase were subscribed for, leaving 124,901 shares available for allocation during the following periods

* Additional 787.0 million shares of Merlin were requested in the additional shares allocation period

* The total number of shares subscribed during the preemptive subscription period plus the additional shares requested represent a demand of 13.2 times the shares offered in the share capital increase

Source text: bit.ly/1DVIDAA

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8937 euros Gdynia Newsroom

