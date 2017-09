BRIEF-Anima Holding Q1 net profit rises to 44.9 million euros

May 8 (Reuters) - Anima Holding SpA :

* Q1 2015 revenue of 90.9 million euros ($101.9 million) up 52 pct versus 59.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 net profit 44.9 million euros up 154 pct versus 17.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 provision of 250,000 euros versus reversal of provision of 17,000 euros year ago

* Q1 2015 net interest income + fees of 90 million euros versus 50.7 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 net comission income of 90.8 million euros versus 59.6 million euros year ago