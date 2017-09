May 11 (Reuters) - EBC Solicitors SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 400,661 zlotys ($109,900) versus 902,539 zlotys year ago

* Q1 operating profit 27,689 zlotys versus 351,093 zlotys last year

* Q1 net profit 681,275 zlotys versus 218,421 zlotys year ago Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: