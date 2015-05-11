FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-DKSH supports Pfizer's expansion to Laos
May 11, 2015 / 6:10 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DKSH supports Pfizer's expansion to Laos

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11(Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :

* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed agreement to provide marketing, sales, logistics, distribution, credit management and -collection services to Pfizer in Laos

* Under the agreement, DKSH has been appointed as sole Market Expansion Services provider for Pfizer’s entire range of pharmaceutical products in Laos

* Agreement is extension of successful regional collaboration that also includes Cambodia and Thailand

Source text - bit.ly/1IsWWoc

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

