BRIEF-DKSH supports Pfizer's expansion to Laos

May 11(Reuters) - DKSH Holding AG :
* DKSH Business Unit Healthcare has signed agreement to provide marketing, sales, logistics, distribution, credit management and -collection services to Pfizer in Laos
* Under the agreement, DKSH has been appointed as sole Market Expansion Services provider for Pfizer’s entire range of pharmaceutical products in Laos
* Agreement is extension of successful regional collaboration that also includes Cambodia and Thailand
