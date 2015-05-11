FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss increases to DKK 5.5 million
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
Hurricane Irma
Florida governor vows to investigate nursing home deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 11, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Serendex Pharmaceuticals Q1 net loss increases to DKK 5.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 11 (Reuters) - Serendex Pharmaceuticals A/S :

* Q1 operating loss 7.2 million Danish crowns ($1.08 million)versus loss 2.7 crowns million year ago

* Q1 net loss 5.5 million crowns compared to a loss of 2.5 million crowns year ago

* Q1 revenue 147,000 crowns versus 77,000 crowns

* Expects to initiate the toxicology studies for FVIIa in 2015

* Says ambition is to progress into the clinical phase for FVIIa in 2016

* In 2015, only minor increases in the organization and the associated costs are expected

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6915 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.