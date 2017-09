May 11 (Reuters) - Seko SA :

* Said on Friday Q1 revenue was 35.2 million zlotys ($9.7 million), up 13.8 percent year on year

* Q1 operating profit was 1.7 million zlotys, down 24.1 percent year on year

* Q1 net profit was 1.5 million zlotys, down 13.5 percent year on year

