* Said on Friday that its Q1 revenue was 876,438 zlotys ($240,800) versus 843,640 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 operating loss of 92,953 zlotys versus profit of 10,804 zlotys a year ago

* Q1 net loss of 1,950 zlotys versus loss of 18,471 zlotys ayear ago

