May 11 (Reuters) - Alma Media Oyj :

* Says total impact on employees is 22 person years at most

* Says no more than 14 people will be laid off, as some of cuts can be accomplished through retirement solutions and contracts

* Alma Media’s statutory employee negotiations regarding the production model of newspapers in the Lappi region have been completed

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)