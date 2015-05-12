UPDATE 1-Aurubis confirms first-half profit jump

* Confirms sharp rise in operating profits

* Expects significant rise in full year operating earnings (Adds detail)

HAMBURG, May 12 (Reuters) - Aurubis, Europe’s biggest copper smelter, on Tuesday confirmed a sharp jump in operating pretax profit in the first half of its fiscal year, and repeated expectations of a significant rise in operating earnings in the full year.

The company had on April 29 made an advance announcement of a rise in operating pretax profit to 180 million euros ($161 million) in the first half of its 2014/15 financial year up from 27 million a year earlier, helped by robust business and a 50 million euro one-off gain related to low precious metal inventories.

Second-quarter operating pretax profit rose to 141 million euros from 30 million in the same year-ago period, Aurubis said on Tuesday.

“Even without the extraordinary effects, we have generated very good results supported by a favorable market environment and a good production performance, especially in the second quarter,” Aurubis CEO Bernd Drouven said in a statement.

Drouven said Aurubis expects both operating earnings before tax and return on capital employed “to be considerably higher for fiscal year 2014/15 compared to the previous year.”

“We still anticipate a good supply of copper concentrates and high treatment and refining charges accordingly,” he said.

Copper ore treatment and refining charges (TC/RCs) are paid by miners to smelters to refine concentrate into metal and are a key part of the global copper industry’s earnings.

Continued stable demand and good sales opportunities are expected for the by-product sulphuric acid for the next few months, he said.

“The good conditions on the copper scrap market should also continue,” he said. “However, declining copper prices could lead to a tightening of the market with decreasing refining charges in the short term.”

“For cathode demand, we expect the premium level to soften towards the end of the fiscal year.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle and Michael Hogan; Editing by Mark Potter)