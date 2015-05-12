BRIEF-Skarbiec Holding 3 months net profit at 9.3 million zlotys

May 12 (Reuters) - Skarbiec Holding SA :

* Said on Monday that after 15 months ended March 31, 2015 it reported revenue of 120.3 million zlotys ($33.0 million)

* 15 months operating profit was 34.5 million zlotys

* 15 months net profit was 27.7 million  zlotys

* Said 3 months ended March 31 revenue 29.2 million zlotys

* Said 3 months ended March 31 operating profit 11.4 million zlotys

* Said 3 months ended March 31 net profit 9.3 million zlotys

* The company did not publish comparative financial data as it changed the fiscal year

