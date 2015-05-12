BUZZ-Regus: retreats from 14-yr high as founder sells 30 mln shares

** Office space provider Regus falls further from a 14-yr peak hit last week & poised for its biggest one-day percentage drop in c.2 mths

** Estorn Ltd, the holding company for founder Mark Dixon’s shareholding in Regus, sold 30 mln shares in the co

** Shares placed at 245p/shr, and has raised aggregate gross sale proceeds of approx. 73.5 mln stg for Estorn

** Following completion of placing, Dixon will hold 31.4 pct in the co

** Stock, down 6.6 pct, easily top FTSE 250 faller