FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Regus: retreats from 14-yr high as founder sells 30 mln shares
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 12, 2015 / 8:06 AM / 2 years ago

BUZZ-Regus: retreats from 14-yr high as founder sells 30 mln shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Office space provider Regus falls further from a 14-yr peak hit last week & poised for its biggest one-day percentage drop in c.2 mths

** Estorn Ltd, the holding company for founder Mark Dixon’s shareholding in Regus, sold 30 mln shares in the co

** Shares placed at 245p/shr, and has raised aggregate gross sale proceeds of approx. 73.5 mln stg for Estorn

** Following completion of placing, Dixon will hold 31.4 pct in the co

** Stock, down 6.6 pct, easily top FTSE 250 faller (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.