May 12 (Reuters) - Unicredit Spa CEO Federico Ghizzoni

* says expects government to announce measures to help banks offload bad loans soon

* says would welcome reform of bankruptcy law, especially concerning banks’ ability to seize collateral and quicker court rulings

* would also welcome reform of tax treatment of loan loss provisions which would allow immediate full deduction from banks’ taxable income Further company coverage: (Reporting By Milan newsroom)