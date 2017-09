May 12 (Reuters) - Opteam SA :

* Total turnover with Elektromontaz Rzeszow is 2,893,430 zlotys net

* Deal of the biggest value of 2,870,000 zlotys is for delivery of electrical works by the company Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6557 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)