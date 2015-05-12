UPDATE 1-Pemex to develop $950 mln refinery power plant with Enel, Abengoa

(Adds details on project)

MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Reuters) - State-run Mexican oil company Pemex has signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Enel Green Power and Spain’s Abengoa to develop a $950 million plant that will supply power to the Pemex’s Salina Cruz refinery in southwestern Mexico.

Pemex said in a statement on Tuesday it would work with a consortium led jointly by power company Enel SpA and Abengoa SA, which specializes in renewable technologies, to develop the 517-megawatt co-generation plant to supply the Antonio Dovali Jaime refinery in Salina Cruz and the national grid.

The project will create about 1,500 jobs, Pemex said.

In a separate news release, Abengoa said the plant would require an investment of $950 million. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos in Madrid and Gabriel Stargardter in Mexico City; Editing by Sarah White; and Peter Galloway)