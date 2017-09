May 12 (Reuters) - Unlisted Italian cooperative lender Banca Popolare di Vicenza says:

* ECB lowered minimum Common Equity Tier 1 requirement to 10.3 percent from 11 percent

* ECB kept minimum Total Capital ratio requirement at 11 percent in letter dated May 7

* ECB’s move stems from bank’s decision to write down loans in its 2014 results in accordance with outcome of the ECB’s asset-quality reviewFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)