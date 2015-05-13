BRIEF-Gazprombank to place foreign currency exchange bonds

May 13 (Reuters) - Gazprombank :

* Decides to place 100,000 BO-33v series bonds priced 1,000 yuan per bond and maturity period of 5 years

* Decides to place 250,000 BO-34v series bonds priced 1,000 yuan per bond and maturity period of 5 years

* Decides to place 500,000 of BO-35v series bonds priced 1,000 yuan per bond and maturity period of 5 years

* Decides to place 2 million of BO-36v series bonds priced 1,000 yuan per bond and maturity period of 5 years

* Says BO-33v - BO-36v series bonds to be placed in open subscription Source text: bit.ly/1PFVgGM

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)