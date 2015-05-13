FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ACE Q1 net profit up at 1.6 million euros
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
Cyber Risk
Trump administration orders purge of Kaspersky products
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
May 13, 2015 / 6:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-ACE Q1 net profit up at 1.6 million euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Automotive Components Europe SA (ACE) :

* Said on Tuesday that it reported Q1 revenue of 30.1 million euros ($33.8 million) versus 26.6 million euros a year ago

* Q1 EBITDA was 3.7 million euros versus 3.1 million euros a year ago

* Q1 operating profit was 2.5 million euros versus 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 net profit was 1.6 million  euros versus 955,000 euros a year ago

* Says in next months of 2015 its automotive sales (Spain and Poland) should be in line with market sales

* In group automotive business anticipates some market outperformance mostly subject to the development of Czech plant

* In iron segment, plans a new investment project in its Spanish plant with an estimated cost of 1 million euros in order to increase capacity around 10 percent, which should be achieved throughout next few years

* In aluminium segment expects it to continue outperforming the market in 2015 with a stable and even growing machining business

* Says annual planned capex amounts to near 7 million euros in 2015 after a final investment of 5.3 million euros in 2014 (versus originally expected 6 million euros)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8897 euros Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.