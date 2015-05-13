FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Allied Electronics FY profit from oper activities down 68 pct
May 13, 2015 / 6:17 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Allied Electronics FY profit from oper activities down 68 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Fy revenue down 1 percent to r22.09 billion; profit of r345 million from operating activities, down 68 percent; ebitda margin was 5.7 percent

* FY headline earnings per share down 50 percent to 94 cents

* Will commence transitioning from a family managed business to an independent management structure

* Identified certain material non-core assets disposal

* Declared a gross a ordinary dividend of 31 cents per a ordinary share (2014: 80 cents)

* In short term, conditions are expected to remain challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

