BRIEF-DEMIRE posts net profit of about EUR 40 mln in abbreviated 2014 financial year
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 6:37 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-DEMIRE posts net profit of about EUR 40 mln in abbreviated 2014 financial year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13(Reuters) - DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG :

* Announced on Tuesday that it had achieved consolidated net profit under IFRS of about 40 million euros ($44.92 million)in abbreviated 2014 financial year (April 1, 2014 to Dec. 31, 2014), exceeding its guidance

* Said that previous financial year (April 1, 2013 to March 31, 2014), it had recorded consolidated net loss under IFRS in amount of about 6 million euros

$1 = 0.8904 euros Gdynia Newsroom

