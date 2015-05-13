BRIEF-Banif says in contact with investors but not in talks to sell its stake held by State

May 13 (Reuters) - Banif Banco Internacional do Funchal SA :

* Announced on Tuesday that it had been contacted by investors potentially interested in entering in company’s shareholding but at that moment it was not in negotiations leading to the sale of State’s stake in the company

* It also confirmed that together with Soil SGPS SA it had initiated a process leading to the sale of 100 percent of Acoreana Seguros SA’s share capital, in which the company holds 47.69 percent stake

* The process leading to the sale of 100 percent of Acoreana Seguros SA’s share capital was at preliminary stage

