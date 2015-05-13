BRIEF-Agrana Beteiligungs FY EBIT falls to 121.7 million euros, proposes dividend

May 13 (Reuters) - Agrana Beteiligungs AG :

* FY revenue of 2.49 billion euros ($2.80 billion) (prior year 2.84 billion euros)

* FY operating profit (EBIT) of 121.7 million euros was well below the prior year’s 166.9 million euros

* Dividend proposal of 3.60 euros per share

* Outlook for 2015/16: expecting steady revenue, with significant further decrease in EBIT

* FY revenue reduction of about 12 pct was driven mainly by declining sugar prices, but also by lower prices for isoglucose, ethanol and fruit juice concentrates