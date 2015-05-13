BRIEF-Invico forced to pay back investment loan

May 13 (Reuters) - Invico SA :

* Said on Tuesday that mBank SA demanded an immediate return of the investment loan taken on Oct. 10, 2011

* The amount to be paid back is 3.5 million zlotys ($963,900) and is due on June 11

* The request follows Invico’s lack of payments on its installment agreement

* Plans to negotiate its debt restructuring with the bank

* Says it is in advanced talks with an industrial investor from Italy, Metalvuoto

