FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Portugal's CTT first-quarter profit up 23 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Portugal's CTT first-quarter profit up 23 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s postal service CTT Correios De Portugal SA says in a statement:

* First-quarter net profit up 23 percent at 22.3 million euros versus average analysts’ forecast of 20 million.

* First-quarter EBITDA 39.4 million euros, up 20.5 percent from a year ago.

* Revenues grow by 8.4 percent to 191 mln euros.

* Mail revenues confirm the past trend and grow by 6.7 pct, due to the slowing down of the rate of decline in addressed mail volumes and increase of postal service prices.

* Financial Services strengthen market position, obtaining 50.5 pct revenues growth. Source text: (here) Further company coverage: (Reporting by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.