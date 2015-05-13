FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Egypt's CIB bank Q1 net profit up 38 pct year-on-year
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2015 / 8:22 PM / 2 years ago

Egypt's CIB bank Q1 net profit up 38 pct year-on-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, May 13 (Reuters) - Egypt’s largest private sector bank, Commercial International Bank (CIB), on Wednesday reported a 38 percent rise in first quarter net profits compared to the same period last year.

It said its quarterly earnings were 1.11 billion Egyptian pounds ($145.31 million), up from 805 million in the same period last year. Revenues for the quarter rose 47 percent to 2.584 billion pounds.

CIB had in 2014 posted a 36 percent rise in net profit for the full year. ($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Stephen Kalin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.