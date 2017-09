May 14 (Reuters) - Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret AS :

* Reported on Wednesday that expects FY 2015 revenue of 120 million lira ($45.59 million)

* Sees FY 2015 EBITDA at 47.5 million lira

* Sees FY 2015 net profit at 35 million lira

