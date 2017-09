May 14 (Reuters) - Tallink Grupp As :

* Q1 EBITDA increased by 15.0 million euros ($17.13 million)or 335.0% to total of 19.5 million euros year on year

* Q1 2015 turnover at 190.2 million euros versus 188.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 net loss at 13.3 million euros versus 23.4 million euros year ago

* Q1 net debt at 676.6 million euros versus 678.1 million euros year ago

