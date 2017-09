May 14 (Reuters) - Banca Profilo SpA :

* Q1 2015 net profit of 3.1 million euros ($3.54 million) versus 2.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 net interest income+fees of 15.5 million euros versus 16.4 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 provision of 0 euro versus 541,000 euros a year ago

* CET 1 ratio at March 31, 2015 at 27.9 percent versus 25.0 percent year on year Source text: bit.ly/1G8OZmg

($1 = 0.8760 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)