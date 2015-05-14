FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe announces change in shareholding
May 14, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe announces change in shareholding

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - IPO Doradztwo Kapitalowe SA :

* Said on Wednesday that Edmund Kozak lowers his stake in company to 2.24 percent from 8.95 percent after the registration of the company’s capital increase

* The amount of shares of the company that Edmund Kozak holds is unchanged and amounts to 119,000 shares

* Jaroslaw Ostrowski acquires 320,343 shares in the company’s capital increase

* After the registration of the company’s capital increase Jaroslaw Ostrowski stake in company changes to 9.16 percent (487,343 shares) from 12.56 percent (167,000 shares)

* Jaroslaw Ostrowski is chairman of the company’s management board and Edmund Kozak is vice chairman of the company’s management board

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
