FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Iliad achieves 7 pct Q1 sales growth
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 15, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

France's Iliad achieves 7 pct Q1 sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad posted a rise in first-quarter sales as strong growth in its mobile business offset more intense competition for broadband customers.

It also confirmed its goal to reach an operating margin above 10 percent this year.

First-quarter sales were up 7 percent to 1.07 billion euro ($1.22 billion) as Iliad, which markets its offers under the brand name Free, signed up 420,000 new mobile customers.

A further 77,000 broadband subscribers joined in the quarter q1, but average revenue per fixed customer slipped to 34.70 euros because of promotional offers, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.