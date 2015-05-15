France's Iliad achieves 7 pct Q1 sales growth

PARIS, May 15 (Reuters) - French telecoms group Iliad posted a rise in first-quarter sales as strong growth in its mobile business offset more intense competition for broadband customers.

It also confirmed its goal to reach an operating margin above 10 percent this year.

First-quarter sales were up 7 percent to 1.07 billion euro ($1.22 billion) as Iliad, which markets its offers under the brand name Free, signed up 420,000 new mobile customers.

A further 77,000 broadband subscribers joined in the quarter q1, but average revenue per fixed customer slipped to 34.70 euros because of promotional offers, the company said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud)