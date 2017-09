May 15(Reuters) - SS Lazio SpA :

* Reported on Thursday its Q3 net loss of 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) versus profit of 10.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 2.8 million euros versus loss of 2 million euros year ago

* Q3 production value 24.2 million euros versus 20.6 million euros year ago

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: