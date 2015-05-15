BRIEF-OTP Bank sees moderating losses in Russia, Ukraine

May 15 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

* OTP bank expects moderating losses in Russia, Ukraine in 2015 - Deputy CEO Bencsik

* OTP Bank’s Central and Eastern European units posted a combined growth of 32 pct in 2014, OTP expects that trend to continue in 2015 - Deputy CEO

* OTP’s Hungarian unit has a loan-to-deposit ratio of around 50 percent, bank would be happy to double loan stock if there was adequate demand - Deputy CEO

* OTP Bank’s shrinking loan stock in Russia and Ukraine is a strategic move that reflects market uncertainty; bank expects lending in Russia to pick up later this year - Deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)