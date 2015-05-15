FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-BRIEF-OTP Bank sees moderating losses in Russia, Ukraine
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 7:37 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-BRIEF-OTP Bank sees moderating losses in Russia, Ukraine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - OTP Bank Nyrt

* OTP bank expects moderating losses in Russia, Ukraine in 2015 - Deputy CEO Bencsik

* OTP Bank’s Central and Eastern European units posted a combined growth of 32 pct in 2014, OTP expects that trend to continue in 2015 - Deputy CEO

* OTP’s Hungarian unit has a loan-to-deposit ratio of around 50 percent, bank would be happy to double loan stock if there was adequate demand - Deputy CEO

* OTP Bank’s shrinking loan stock in Russia and Ukraine is a strategic move that reflects market uncertainty; bank expects lending in Russia to pick up later this year - Deputy CEO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.