FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-OTP takes big hit from Hungary govt schemes, sees market uptick
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 7:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-OTP takes big hit from Hungary govt schemes, sees market uptick

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Otp Bank Nyrt

* OTP Bank sees total charge from Hungary government borrower compensation scheme, FX loan conversion at 185 billion forints ($690.38 million) before tax - Dep CEO

* OTP Bank says net interest income to decline by an annual 10 billion forints in coming years as a result of FX conversion, borrower compensation - Dep CEO

* OTP upbeat on Hungary outlook, sees robust economic growth, uptick in real estate market caused 50 pct annual growth in new household mortgage issuances for OTP in Q1 - Dep CEO Further company coverage: ($1 = 267.9700 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.