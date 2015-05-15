FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altus TFI to launch share buyback of up to 11.3 pct of capital
#Financials
May 15, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Altus TFI to launch share buyback of up to 11.3 pct of capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Thursday it will launch self-tender offer for up to 6,519,000 shares representing 11.3 percent of its capital

* Will buy shares for 9.63 zloty ($2.7) per share

* Self-tender starts on May 18 and lasts till May 22

* Acquired shares will be retired

* Offer’s bookrunner is Alior Bank SA

* If self-tender succeeds, will launch additional tender for up to 10 percent of its capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 3.5680 zlotys Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
