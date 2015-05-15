BRIEF-Altus TFI to launch share buyback of up to 11.3 pct of capital

May 14 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :
* Said on Thursday it will launch self-tender offer for up to 6,519,000 shares representing 11.3 percent of its capital
* Will buy shares for 9.63 zloty ($2.7) per share
* Self-tender starts on May 18 and lasts till May 22
* Acquired shares will be retired
* Offer’s bookrunner is Alior Bank SA
* If self-tender succeeds, will launch additional tender for up to 10 percent of its capital
