BRIEF-Altus TFI to launch share buyback of up to 11.3 pct of capital

May 14 (Reuters) - Altus Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA :

* Said on Thursday it will launch self-tender offer for up to 6,519,000 shares representing 11.3 percent of its capital

* Will buy shares for 9.63 zloty ($2.7) per share

* Self-tender starts on May 18 and lasts till May 22

* Acquired shares will be retired

* Offer’s bookrunner is Alior Bank SA

* If self-tender succeeds, will launch additional tender for up to 10 percent of its capital

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: