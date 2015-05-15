FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-SFK Polkap announces change in its shareholding structure
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#PFG
May 15, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-SFK Polkap announces change in its shareholding structure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - Skoczowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (SFK Polkap) :

* Said on Thursday that on May 12 ABS Investment SA bought 454,546 series C shares of SFK Polkap and raised its stake in company to 12.90 percent (586,846 shares) from 2.91 percent

* On May 12 Artur Mrzyglod bought 681,820 series C shares of the company and raised his stake in SFK Polkap to 15.89 percent (722,820 shares) from 0.90 percent

* On May 12 Mateusz Bulka bought 454,546 series C shares (9.99 percent stake) of the company

* Prior to transaction Mateusz Bulka did not own any shares of the company

* On May 12 MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. bought 454,546 series C shares (9.99 percent stake) of the company

* Prior to transaction MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of the company

* On May 12 Marek Sobieski bought 1,154,542 series C shares (25,37 percent stake) of the company

* On May 12 Polkap sp z o.o. sold in five privately negotiated transactions 3,200,000 series C shares of the company representing a 70.33 percent stake in SFK Polkap

* After transaction Polkap sp z o.o. does not own any shares of the company

* Polkap sp z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Pawel Kaliciak, chairman of the management board of SFK Polkap

* MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Marek Sobieski

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.