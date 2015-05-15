BRIEF-SFK Polkap announces change in its shareholding structure

May 15 (Reuters) - Skoczowska Fabryka Kapeluszy Polkap SA (SFK Polkap) :

* Said on Thursday that on May 12 ABS Investment SA bought 454,546 series C shares of SFK Polkap and raised its stake in company to 12.90 percent (586,846 shares) from 2.91 percent

* On May 12 Artur Mrzyglod bought 681,820 series C shares of the company and raised his stake in SFK Polkap to 15.89 percent (722,820 shares) from 0.90 percent

* On May 12 Mateusz Bulka bought 454,546 series C shares (9.99 percent stake) of the company

* Prior to transaction Mateusz Bulka did not own any shares of the company

* On May 12 MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. bought 454,546 series C shares (9.99 percent stake) of the company

* Prior to transaction MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. did not own any shares of the company

* On May 12 Marek Sobieski bought 1,154,542 series C shares (25,37 percent stake) of the company

* On May 12 Polkap sp z o.o. sold in five privately negotiated transactions 3,200,000 series C shares of the company representing a 70.33 percent stake in SFK Polkap

* After transaction Polkap sp z o.o. does not own any shares of the company

* Polkap sp z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Pawel Kaliciak, chairman of the management board of SFK Polkap

* MEDISANTUS sp. z o.o. is an affiliated unit of Marek Sobieski

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: