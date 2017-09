May 15 (Reuters) - PRFoods AS :

* Q1 EBITDA loss of 0.6 million euros, an improvement by 0.1 million euros

* Q1 unaudited consolidated revenue of 10.3 million euros ($11.74 million), an increase of 1.2% or 0.1 million euros

* Q1 EBITDA from operations of 0.4 million euros, a decrease by 0.1 million euros

* Q1 net loss of 0.5 million euros, improved by 0.4 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1QP9Zll

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8776 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)