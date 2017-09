May 15 (Reuters) - Starhedge SA :

* Reported on Sunday Q1 net loss of 403,012 zlotys ($113,800) versus loss of 30,194,926 zlotys year on year

* Q1 sales revenue was 88,000 zlotys ($24,848.93) versus 11,602 zlotys year on year

