BRIEF-Pierrel Q1 net loss shrinks to 3.1 million euros
#Healthcare
May 18, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Pierrel Q1 net loss shrinks to 3.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Pierrel SpA :

* Reported on Friday Q1 2015 net loss of 3.1 million euros ($3.54 million) versus loss of 3.3 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 EBITDA loss of 1.2 million euros versus EBITDA loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue of 8.3 million euros up 24 pct from 6.7 million euros a year ago

* The board of directors confirmed the main economic and financial objectives for 2015 as announced on March 11

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

$1 = 0.8746 euros Gdynia Newsroom

