May 18 (Reuters) - Equitier SA :

* Reported on Friday Q1 unconsolidated revenue of 658,650 zlotys ($186,275.06) versus 9,000 zlotys year ago

* Q1 unconsolidated net profit 172,195 zlotys versus loss 65,623 zlotys year ago

* The company does not consolidate results for Q1

