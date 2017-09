May 18 (Reuters) - Leasing Experts SA :

* Said on Friday that Q1 revenue was 957,894 zlotys ($269,830) versus 605,577 zlotys year on year

* Q1 operating profit 98,387 zlotys versus 132,878 zlotys

* Q1 net loss of 216,444 zlotys versus profit of 105,118 zlotys year on year

