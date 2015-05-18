FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 18, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-CMA invites comments on BT's request to fast track EE acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Competition and Markets Authority:

* Invites comments on request from any interested party

* Received a request from parties to transaction for a fast track reference to phase 2

* Considering whether it is or may be case that bt transaction, if carried into effect, will result in creation of a relevant merger situation

* Considering whether criteria for a fast track reference, as set out in guidance, are satisfied and, to assist it with this assessment

* Period of this consultation is five days Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)

