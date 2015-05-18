BRIEF-Portugal's BCP sells asset management firm to Spain's CIMD

May 18 (Reuters) - Millennium bcp, Portugal’s largest listed bank says:

* Sold Millennium bcp Gestao de Activos (MGA) asset management firm to Spain’s grupo CIMD

* MGA had 1.59 billion euros in assets under management in March, corresponding to a domestic market share of 13.2 percent, fourth-largest among Portuguese asset management companies.

* Millennium bcp does not disclose the value of transaction.

* Millennium bcp has been selling non-strategic assets to improve cpaital ratios.