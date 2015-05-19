BRIEF-Sonova Holding 2014/15 sales up at CHF 2,035 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - Sonova Holding AG :

* Board of directors proposes a dividend increase of 8 percent to 2.05 Swiss francs per share

* FY 2014/15 group sales of 2,035 million Swiss francs ($2.20 billion)- up 4.3 percent in Swiss francs and 6.2 percent in local currencies

* FY EBITA of 455.6 million Swiss francs- up 5.9 percent in Swiss francs and 9.8 percent in local currencies

* Outlook - for FY 2015/16, sales are anticipated to grow by 7 percent to 9 percent and EBITA to rise by 9 percent to 13 percent, both measured in local currencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9259 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)